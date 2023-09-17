Mills County Sheriff searching for missing 72-year-old woman with dementia

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — The Mills County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 72-year-old woman with dementia living in Glenwood, Iowa.

Judy Krueger was last seen on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m. when she left her residence on foot, according to police. Krueger was last known to be wearing blue jeans, and layered t-shirts.

Krueger is five feet and three inches tall with reddish gray hair. She is also wearing a bracelet with her name and her husband’s contact information on it.

In a press release, authorities say that the two-mile radius around her home has been searched on foot, UTV, vehicle and drone.

If you have any information or have seen her, call 911.

