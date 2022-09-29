Mills County Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying remains of man found in Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Mills County Sheriff's Office is looking for the help identifying the remains of a man found in the Missouri River on April 23.

Authorities say his remains were found just north of the Hwy 370 bridge that connects Nebraska to Iowa.

He was wearing dark pants and boxers when his body was recovered.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner helped to identify some of the tattoos on his body, which include the following:

A large skull/face located on the right side of his back

A skull/face with ram-like horns and a goatee located on his left shoulder blade

A design which possibly at one time included an animal image as teeth/fangs are possibly present, located on his right calf

A design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, located on his right shoulder blade

A red geometric shape on the right side of his chest

A large geometric shape that resembles a compass or a star with four pints and a face situated in the middle, located on his right foot

Images of people. Faces are visible, located on his right shoulder

A large, red, geometric shape. A long red line with a red ring at the top, located on his right side

If you know of anyone who is missing whose tattoos may match these descriptions, contact the Mills County Sheriff's Office at 712-527-4337. Reference case #22-006358 and ask for Deputy Buttercase or Chief Deputy England.

