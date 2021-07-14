Mills County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect who fled morning traffic stop

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Jacob Eric Stoner of Council Bluffs, Iowa is being sought after he allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat of a stopped vehicle and fled into Nebraska during a Wednesday morning traffic stop.

The office said:

At around 2:00 a.m., Deputies with the Mills County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop with a gray 2013 Dodge Avenger at Lambert Ave & 190th Street Pacific junction, IA.



While the deputy was conducting their traffic stop with the female driver, the male passenger identified as 27-year-old Jacob Eric Stoner of Council Bluffs, IA jumped into the driver’s seat and stole the vehicle and fled from deputies fleeing into Nebraska.



Stoner is wanted by Mills County authorities with numerous charges. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with the whereabouts of Jacob Eric Stoner. If you have information on Stoner, please contact your local law enforcement office or the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 527-4871.

