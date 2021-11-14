Millwork Commons celebrates completion of Millwork Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Millwork Commons on 13th and Nicholas is celebrating the completion of Millwork Park.

The park features a new skate spot and mural called Northern Reflection.

Two artists collaborated on it.

The mural was created with paint, mosaic and gears which artists say are symbolic.

"The gears actually represent change, movement, how the area is changing, makers, working together, me and Rachel working together, it represents a lot, and it also represents the past too. Not just the future," said artist Patty Talbert.

The mural is now on display for the public.

