Miniature airplane club's Labor Day air show benefits the Make-a-Wish Foundation in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the Omahawks Radio Control Airplane Club, flying aircraft at the air show is exhilarating.

"They go fast and I just love flying them and seeing them soar," Ethan Hughes, Radio control pilot said.

Miniature planes, helicopters and other aircraft were on display doing all kinds of stunts and tricks for the annual Labor Day air show at Standing Bear Lake as spectators looked on Monday.

"We gather once a year here. (It's) put together (by) all the club members and volunteers to make this happen," Luke Hughes, club president said.

Club member Natalie Schremser said interest in flying mini planes took off for her.

"My son really got interested in it," she said. "I got him involved in the club and then Luke handed me the controller and there I am now too."

Hughes estimated about two to three hundred aircraft are involved in the air show. He said despite how intimidating miniature planes may look, anyone can fly them.

But what goes up must come down, and sometimes not in a good way, no matter how experienced pilots are. Collisions are part of learning the ropes.

"You never put anything in the air you're not willing to crash cause it's not a guarantee," Casey Vohnout, radio control pilot said.

The chance of walking away with a destroyed aircraft doesn't take away from the fun, or from the charity. Proceeds from the event go towards the Nebraska chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Hughes said he's proud so many in our area are learning the skills of radio-controlled flight.

"It's just the community," he said. "We have a very diverse group of men and women, boys and girls that are involved in with this club."

The club meets Thursdays at Standing Bear Lake.

