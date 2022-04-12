UPDATE: Minor injuries sustained in altercation between students, staff member at Bellevue East

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

The City of Bellevue Police Department issued a press release with additional information regarding an incident Tuesday at Bellevue East High School.

Police say an altercation between two students during a shop class engaged in an altercation, which a teacher and other students broke up. One student picked up a hammer and then left the school building, but did not use it during the altercation because he picked it up after the fight was broken up.

BPD did not release the student's name, but described him as a 16-year-old male. He was detained without incident outside of the school.

Both students received an arrest citation for third degree assault and were released to the custody of his parent, but one of the students received an additional citation for terroristic threats. Both students, as well as the teacher who was successful in breaking up the altercation, received the minor injuries that were previously known.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

According to Bellevue East Principal Dr. Jeffrey Wagner, an altercation occurred n a classroom Tuesday that involved students and a staff member.

There were minor injuries from the altercation which were treated at the school.

Local law enforcement helped building administration in dealing with the incident.

Disciplinary procedures are being followed for the students, according to the message from the principal.

Students and staff are safe and the school day is continuing as normal.

