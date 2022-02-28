Minority Market allows local minority-owned businesses to showcase their wares in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local minority businesses got their chance to show off their products at Sunday's "minority market."

At Metoyer's Event Center in North Omaha — a minority-owned space — 15 vendors showed off their different products like candles and clothing.

This is the third year of the minority market.

"I think that Black-owned businesses within this community and bring to this area it's invaluable,” said Sharnelle Shelton, founder of Minority Market. “It's invaluable because we have that direct representation for our children, we have the opportunity to leave a legacy for our children. You can go to a lot of places and not see a lot of Black, minority-owned businesses within the city. So to see this all come together is invaluable."

The next event will be held on April 16.

