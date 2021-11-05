Missing 13-year-old girl from Sarpy County; sheriff's office asking for public's help

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a bulletin released by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, Leah Blackbird (DOB 11-30-07).

She was last seen in her home last night in La Platte, NE in southern Sarpy County at 8 p.m. on November 4. Blackbird is supposed to be on prescription medication, which she did not take with her when she left home.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call the Sarpy County Dispatch Center at 402-593-4111.

