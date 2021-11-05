Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing 13-year-old girl from Sarpy County; sheriff's office asking for public's help

items.[0].image.alt
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office
Leah Blackbird
SarpyMissingGirl.png
Posted at 4:52 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 18:02:08-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a bulletin released by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, Leah Blackbird (DOB 11-30-07).

She was last seen in her home last night in La Platte, NE in southern Sarpy County at 8 p.m. on November 4. Blackbird is supposed to be on prescription medication, which she did not take with her when she left home.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call the Sarpy County Dispatch Center at 402-593-4111.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018