OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a bulletin released by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, Leah Blackbird.

She was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve top, black leggings, and a black Jordan backpack.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call 402-593-4111.

