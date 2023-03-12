Missing elderly Aurora couple found dead

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Aurora couple, Robert and Loveda Proctor, who have been missing since January, were found deceased on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, on Saturday around 3:15 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a citizen who found a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road north of 100th and Keystone Road.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, which was identified as the missing vehicle of the Aurora, Neb. couple Robert and Loveda Proctor, said police.

According to BCSO, two adults were located deceased in the area of the scene, and further investigation identified the persons as Robert and Loveda Proctor. Foul play is not suspected. Autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department, and Kearney Police Department, with assistance from Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

