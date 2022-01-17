Missing Gretna man found dead Monday

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man who went missing after a car accident this weekend was found deceased.

45-year-old Jason Schram of Gretna had been missing since Friday night following a crash near Hwy 6 and Capehart Rd., last seen wandering into a field after the car accident. A search party tried to locate him over the weekend but was unsuccessful.

On Monday afternoon, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Schram's body was located about a mile from where the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. 3 News Now will provide updates when more information becomes available.

