Missing inmates from Omaha corrections center

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections:

the Community Corrections Center-Omaha received an alert that two inmates tampered with their electronic monitoring devices, and are missing from the corrections center.

The department says Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt were both at the corrections center right before the alert, and their last known location was near the Open Door Mission at approximately 8:14 p.m. Sunday.

Villalpando is serving a 10-year-20 months to 150-year-36-month sentence out of Cuming County for burglary. He is scheduled for a parole hearing later this month.

Raitt is currently serving a 4-year-40-month to 14 years sentence out of Platte County for criminal mischief and two counts of assault. Raitt has a parole hearing scheduled for August, 2023. Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

