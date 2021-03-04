Missing Community Corrections Center-Omaha inmate arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A missing inmate from Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) has been arrested.

Officers took Kabir Haywood into custody around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Fontenelle and Camden Avenue.

He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of escape.

Authorities said Haywood left CCC-O on November 19, 2020. CCC-O is a low custody facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Haywood started serving his sentence on December 16, 2019. He is serving three to five years for charges out of Douglas County that include discharging a firearm at an occupied house/car and a felony drug charge involving marijuana.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.