Missing prison inmates arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, two prison inmates who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on April 29, 2021 were arrested in Omaha on Sunday.

Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder were taken into custody near 16th and Carter Boulevard.

Roeder was sentenced in Dawson County on multiple charges related to possession of methamphetamine and faces a new charge of possessing the drug. He was sentenced to three years with a tentative release date on October 13, 2021.

Brown began a sentence of two years on February 1, 2021 for two counts related to possession of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. His tentative release date is November 19, 2021.

The CCC-L facility is one of two community custody facilities operated by the NDCS. Inmates at these types of facilities are allowed to work, attend school and attend religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

