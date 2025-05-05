Watch Now
Missing Shenandoah woman found in Oregon

Missing Shenandoah woman, Kaylee Birt, was found in Oregon after going missing early April.
Kaylee Birt went missing in Oregon on April 4, 2025.
The body of 29-year-old Kaylee Birt has been found in Oregon, confirmed by the Harney County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Birt's family also confirmed the information to 3 News Now. The cause of her death is still under investigation at this time.

Kaylee's family last had contact with her April 4th. She was driving home from Oregon. During the search for her, they found her vehicle and footprints walking off into the wildlife. A rancher also told search teams that he saw Birt, but she had left before he could get her help.

This is a developing story. we will provide updated information as we learn it.

