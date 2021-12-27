Missouri man tied to 2-year-old's shooting arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in suburban Kansas City was arrested in Omaha on Sunday.

Police said the child died after a gun that the 2-year-old was handling discharged Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The man fled after police went to the home to confront him about the incident because they were initially told that the child was wounded by a bullet from a drive-by shooting earlier that day. The child died of their injuries after being transported to a hospital.

Before the man escaped Missouri to Nebraska, he also fled from a car accident, the Kansas City Star reported.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the 23-year-old Missouri man got a ride to Nebraska and made arrangements to meet someone at a restaurant in Omaha on Christmas Eve. But authorities were tipped off about the meeting, so officers were waiting for the man when he arrived.

The US News and World Report reported that Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson said the man was charged with theft for also trying to break into a pickup truck at the time of his arrest.

