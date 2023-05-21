Missouri River Relief hosts trash clean-up day for Missouri River

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Dozens of volunteers partook in a trash clean-up Saturday, that covered a 10-mile stretch along the Missouri River.

The event was hosted by the non-profit organization, Missouri River Relief, and had volunteers take to the shores and hop inside of boats, to help clean up improperly disposed trash.

The clean-up also allowed volunteers to compete in a trash pickup contest, or even obtain a badge through the Missouri River Explorer Badge Program.

The organization says that clean-up events like these, help make a direct positive impact on the environment in just a few hours of picking up trash.

"It's always going to be with us, it's not going away it will be here long after us,” said Alyssa Thomas. “Being a steward of the land that has been given to us we shouldn't take it for granted."

Missouri River Relief is an organization that spans the length of the Missouri River and holds multiple clean-up events every year.

