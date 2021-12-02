Missouri Valley creates time capsule to celebrate century and a half of community

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KMTV) — The City of Missouri Valley is celebrating a milestone: 150 years as a community.

Last night, the southwest Iowa community did something special to commemorate the occasion, in a way that future generations will also be able to experience.

Leaders buried a time capsule.

It contains personal family letters and keepsakes from the celebration. Some people even left money in case the currency changes in the future.

"So many things change throughout the years and it's good for the future generations to really see what we felt was important, what we did to celebrate, and to honor all of the citizens and the businesses here in the community," said Jeannie Wortman, executive director of the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Future residents of Missouri Valley will be able to open the time capsule another half-century from now in 2071.

