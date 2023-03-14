Mixed-use development in Elkhorn aims to address Omaha metro's affordable housing crisis

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A construction site to the west of an Elkhorn neighborhood looks very typical at first glance, but Kassie Inness with Metonic Real Estate Solutions said it’s anything but typical.

"This is the first community of its kind that we have done," she said.

The 15-acre project called Capriana Homes will bring a mixed-use residential development to the area.

Work is currently in the early stages; on the south side will be 149 apartment homes and to the north will be affordable homes built by Habitat for Humanity.

Eleven of those units will be built as part of the project, each one appraised at around $230,000. The apartment units will be rented at the market rate.

Inness said she picked Elkhorn because it has the state's top-rated schools.

"There are a lot of lower-income families who don’t have the opportunity to live in Elkhorn or send their children to the Elkhorn school district just because of the cost of housing in that area," She said. "We thought this was really cool that we could provide 11 families with that opportunity that they may not have had previously."

Inness said construction for the entire project will take two years to complete. Work on the Habitat Homes should start next spring.

She sees it as the perfect partnership that can chip away at the current housing gap.

"Even if it’s 11 homes at a time, 11 homes is better than no homes."

More information on the Habitat for Humanity homes can be found on its website.

