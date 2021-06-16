Mobile diabetes screening clinic coming to Open Door Mission Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open Door Mission will host a visiting team of healthcare students who will be providing free screenings to those in need.

The team will provide “diabetic screenings, health screenings, foot care screenings and more.”

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered to anyone wanting them.

"For men, women and children experiencing homelessness, staying healthy can be a challenge, but having screenings like this can help prevent future issues," said Amy Harvey, Chief Community Relations Officer at Open Door Mission. "We appreciate all that Nebraska Methodist does to help this vulnerable population, by hosting the Mobile Diabetes Center and other events throughout the year to help people stay healthy," said Harvey.

The Mobile Diabetes Center will set up shop at:

The Garland Thompson Men's Center Parking at Lot 2705 N 20th St E

