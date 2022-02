OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A fire tore through a mobile home in northwest Omaha Wednesday afternoon on 111th Plaza. The Omaha Fire Department brought the blaze under control in a relatively short amount of time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

