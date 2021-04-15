Mobile Vasectomy Clinic being unveiled on Earth Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — If you’ve been considering a vasectomy, you could soon have the procedure done at a discount in the United States’ first mobile vasectomy clinic.

According to a release, nonprofit World Vasectomy Day (WVD) and expert vasectomy physician of SimpleVas Clinic, Dr. Esgar Guarín will be “rolling out” the mobile clinic on Earth Day at the Holiday Inn Des Moines-Airport/Conference Center located at 6111 Fleur Drive in Des Moines.

After the clinic’s unveiling, it will be heading to a parking lot at the Primary Health Care clinic located in Ames, Iowa on April 24 where vasectomies will be performed at a reduced cost in honor of World Vasectomy Day.

“As we approach Earth Day 2021, we support the effort to restore the planet to a sustainable level,” co-founder of World Vasectomy Day, Jonathan Stack. “WVD believes that people are both the cause and the solution to climate change.”

Mobile units, which are already in use in Mexico City, inspired Dr. Guarín who “ saw the potential for increasing access and the visibility of the procedure, while disruptively promoting the conversation about male participation in reproductive decisions.”

