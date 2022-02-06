‘Modern,’ $375 million soybean crushing plant planned near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A $375-million soybean crushing plant is planned near this northeast Nebraska city.

The plant, planned by Norfolk Crush LLC, will be the “first modern soybean processing plant” in the state, according to a news release issued Friday.

Fifty to 55 jobs would be created, and 38.5 million bushels of soybeans would be crushed annually, or 110,000 bushels daily. Modern unloading facilities will speed deliveries from farmers, according to the release.

“A modern crush plant is a farmer’s dream,” said Craig Ebberson, who farms in the Belden area. “Our closest plant is an hour away, and it’s notorious for having 3- to 4- hour waits.”

Groundbreaking on the 480-acre site is scheduled for this spring, according to Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of N Bowdish Company. Soybean meal is used as livestock feed, with soybean oil destined for use as bio-diesel and other products.

Bowdish’s firm is spearheading development of the Norfolk Crush plant, as well as one in Buena Vista, Iowa. Construction on that plant is scheduled to begin this month.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and Gov. Pete Ricketts both praised the announcement in the release.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.