Mom and son share diabetes diagnosis and perspective

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Katie Beatty and her son Nicholas were diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in the same hospital, both at age 8.

Katie knew the symptoms of T1D, but she wasn't seeing them in her son. His teacher alerted her to some of the changes.

"We went into the bathroom, checked his blood sugar and it said over 600 and so that was tough, that was tough," Beatty said. She knew less than 140 is a normal reading.

She said, "it's emotional because I know that lifelong journey."

The diagnosis comes with daily added challenges such as counting carbs, checking blood sugars and always being prepared.

But these days, there is some added piece of mind that didn't exist in the same extent when Katie was a child.

They both have insulin pumps that take some of the guesswork out of handling their disease.

Both Katie and Nicholas share a positive life perspective.

"As a child my mom would say you're allowed to have a pity party. You can feel bad and cry, we're just not going to stay there, so we're going to jump on the train and go," Katie said.

Nicholas shared this advice for any child facing a new diagnosis, "it's not too hard, it gets easier as you go on in life."

Katie says they've found support through JDRF. The local chapter is hosting its virtual fundraiser Saturday, April 17.

KMTV is a proud sponsor of the JDRF Gala: Stronger Together to raise awareness and funds to help those with Type 1 Diabetes and work toward finding a cure.

