Monday is last chance in Douglas County for voter registration ahead of May primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday at 6 p.m. marks the deadline to register to vote in Douglas County and to request an early voting ballot for the 2022 statewide gubernatorial primary election.

In-person voter registration at the Election Commission office is the only way for voters to register for the first time, re-register at a new address, change political party affiliation, or make any other registration changes for the May 10, 2022 primary election.

The Election Commission is at 12220 W Center Road in Omaha, at the northwest corner of 120th and Center Streets in Bel Air Plaza.

“New Douglas County residents or those who have moved and/or wish to change their political party affiliation must register to vote in person at the Douglas County Election Commission office this week if they wish to vote in the May 10, 2022 Primary Election,” stated Brian W. Kruse, Election Commissioner.

See more information from the Douglas County Election Commission below:

Registered voters of all political party affiliations are eligible to vote in the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Voters may confirm their information, such as political districts and polling place, as well as view their sample ballot, by visiting our website at www.votedouglascounty.com and entering their house number and zip code in the “Find Your Voting Information” area. Voters may also call the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) during business hours.

Requesting an Early Voting Ballot to be Mailed

Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. is also the deadline to request an early voting ballot to be mailed. An application for an early voting ballot may be printed from the Election Commission website, www.votedouglascounty.com, or a voter may send a written request for an early voting ballot, including the election, their name, date of birth, phone number and/or email address, registered address, address where the ballot should be mailed, and their signature. Requests may be delivered to an official ballot drop box, mailed or delivered to 12220 W Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144, faxed to (402) 444-4181, or a clear picture or scan of the completed form may be emailed to early.voting@douglascounty-ne.gov.

Early voting ballots may not be requested by telephone.

Early Voting In Person

Voters may vote in person at the Election Commission through Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. or may have an agent pick up their ballot at the Election Commission until Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. As a convenience to voters, the Election Commission will be open until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 5 as well as from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Returning Early Voting Ballots

All early voting ballots must be received by the Douglas County Election Commission, either at its office or at one of the dropbox locations, by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The ballot drop box locations:

· City/County Building: 1819 Farnam Street

· South Omaha Library: 2808 Q Street

· Charles B. Washington Library: 2868 Ames Avenue

· Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam Street

· Goodwill: 4805 N 72nd Street

· Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street, Ralston

· Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street

· Milton R. Abrahams Library: 5111 N 90th Street

· Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road

· Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W Maple Road

· Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S 159th Avenue

· Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific Street

· Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Voters who have returned their early voting ballot may check its status (accepted or rejected) by visiting www.votedouglascounty.com. On the home page under Shortcuts, select “Vote Early By Mail” and then “Early Voting Ballot Status Check.” This will redirect you to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s voter check page. Voters must provide first name, last name, and county to match the voter registration, click “Look Up,” and then provide their date of birth. If the ballot was rejected, the voter should call the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) to learn if the issue may be resolved.

