Monday marks 15 years since shooting at Von Maur; community remembers victims

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Omaha community is remembering those who lost their lives 15 years ago during a shooting at the Von Maur store at Westroads Mall.

A 19-year-old gunman randomly fired on customers and employees on the third floor of the store before turning the gun on himself.

Beverly Flynn, Gary Sharf, Maggie Webb, Angie Schuster, Janet Jorgenson, John McDonald, Gary Joy and Diane Trent all lost their lives and four others were wounded.

Many of our members rushed into the heartbreaking scene at Von Maur on December 5th, 2007. They will never forget. Some also lost loved ones in the tragedy.



We remember:



Gary Scharf

Beverly Flynn

Angie Schuster

Dianne Trent

Janet Jorgensen

John McDonald

Gary Joy

Maggie Webb pic.twitter.com/N5PrsDs3D9 — Omaha Police Officers Association (@omahaPOA) December 5, 2022

