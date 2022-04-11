Monday marks first day of early voting season in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Election season is kicking into gear, and Monday was the first day you can vote early in person. A handful of people stopped by the office this morning to cast a ballot.

Elections officials expect the crowds to pick up as we get closer to election day.

The Douglas County Election Commission has also sent out over 76,000 early voting ballots.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says if you got an early voting ballot in the mail, you need to vote with that ballot.

"One thing that's important to remember, if you got that early voting ballot in the mail, you need to vote that early voting ballot and don't forget to sign the back of it," said Kruse.

The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot to be mailed for the primary election is Monday, May 2.

"It's the voter’s choice. You can either vote those ballots and get them back into us or they can wait a little bit and they're still doing their research. We always encourage voters. As soon as you're confident in your vote, go ahead and sign those envelopes and return them to us.

Ballots need to be dropped off at drop boxes by 8 p.m on Tuesday, May 10.

