Monroe-Meyer Insititute celebrates World Autism Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday was a perfect day to be out and about and families had a chance to hit up the Gene Leahy Mall for food trucks, face painting and more in celebration of World Autism Day.

The event was organized by the Munroe-Meyer Institute at UNMC and Autism Action Partnership. Organizations like the Rose, Special Olympics, the Omaha Children’s Museum and more set up booths offering plenty of fun activities and OPD's mounted patrol also made an appearance to help celebrate.

“I think it’s so huge that kids get to see other kids like them, families get to be in a relaxed environment where they have sensory friendly activities that they can access,” said parent and volunteer, Anna Palubecki. “I think it’s a big deal when you can see that.”

The event is the kick-off for Autism Acceptance Month, Autism Action Partnership and Munroe-Meyer Institute are also partnering together on a billboard campaign, this year's theme being "Uniqueness unites Us".

“We often say that we will never achieve the mission of our organization if we only serve the autism community, we need the entire community of Omaha to understand, accept and embrace what autism is, what it isn't and understand how they can be more inclusive and accommodating to the autism community,” said Justin Dougherty, president and CEO of Autism Action Partnerships.

The monthlong campaign to spread autism awareness and acceptance also will include an online toolbox for businesses, organizations and anyone who would like to learn more, promote and celebrate Autism Acceptance Month.

