MOPAR Car Show at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum; a unique way to study American History

Posted at 11:44 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 12:44:50-04

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — MOPAR refers to the parts, service and customer care division of car manufacturer Chrysler. This weekend the MOPAR car show was a unique way to mark Patriot Day on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

Since a lot of vehicles like Chrysler and Plymouth were popular during the Cold War Era, the Museum believes the MOPAR car show is a way to honor America's history during a weekend of remembrance.

"Every vehicle that's here is an American-made vehicle and some might say it harkens back to a time where everybody did buy American, for us, it makes total sense to have these folks here," Marketing Director John Lefler Jr said.

The car show continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

