More defense witnesses; closing arguments to begin, Thursday morning in Adam Price trial

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Adam Price's defense rested Wednesday afternoon after calling witnesses earlier in the day, which included crime scene investigators and a Bellevue Police detective.

Price is charged with killing his young son and daughter in his Bellevue home in 2021. Their deaths took place as Price and his ex-wife were in the midst of a contentious divorce.

Price's defense team argues there isn't enough sufficient evidence from the crime scene to convict Price, and limited evidence taken from the scene was tested.

Defense Attorney Tom Strigenz asked detectives why Emily and Theodore Price's clothing was not sent for testing.

"My understanding is when we inquired about those things. They wanted to know exactly what we were testing for," Detective Michael Holm said.

Strigenz said to Holm: "And you weren't able to tell them you wanted to test for, is that fair?

"Yes."

Strigenz to Holm: "That's not your expertise?"

"No."

The trial proceeded as scheduled, Wednesday, after it abruptly recessed Tuesday. Price's attorneys say he suffered a medical issue. It's unclear what that medical issue was.

Closing arguments are expected to start, Thursday morning.

