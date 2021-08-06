More Garth Brooks tickets on sale

LINCOLN, NE — One week before the Garth Brooks concert scheduled at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, promoters say more tickets will go on sale Friday morning at 10 am.

When tickets for the concert first went on sale back in May, they sold out in less than two hours.

A news release from the concert's promoter says tickets for in-the-round seating will be available through Ticketmaster online or by calling 1-877-654-2784. There will be an 8-ticket limit for purchasing. Tickets sell for $94.95

The concert is scheduled for Saturday August 14 at 7 pm. It is the first concert to be held in Memorial Stadium in more than 30 years. Up to 90,000 fans are expected to attend.

Brooks has said he is re-evaluating the rest of his planned concert tour due to the rise in COVID cases across the country, but so far the concert in Lincoln is still scheduled to go on.

