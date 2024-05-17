More hurdles for tornado victims, one survivors advice for others

Insurance deductibles, roofing scams, and the cost of debris pick up..all hurdles for tornado victims, Karolina Krol lost her home and has been navigating these hurdles since natural disaster.

Krol has been working in the insurance industry for 20 years and says there's still things that have blind sided her through out the process.

"The last two weeks have just been calling and calling everybody for help. Calling insurance claims and having adjusters come out trying to see you know what kind of losses do we have, what do we have to report, there is just a laundry list of thing that you would never even think of," said Krol.

One of the most important things Krol learned is to report the property as a total loss to the county, otherwise she'd be expected to pay property taxes on her destroyed home.

"You're thinking about, where I'm going to live tomorrow not that I have to tell the assessors office that my building you thought had building on it doesn't anymore," said Krol.

More pieces of advice Krol has for other victims are:



utilize everything Omaha rapid response has to offer

work directly with your insurance

make an inventory of all losses



