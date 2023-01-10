More Omaha firefighters are exposed to harmful toxins on the job; spotlight on cancer awareness in January

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — January is Firefighter Cancer Prevention Month, a time meant to focus on the rising dangers firefighters are facing on the job. More are being diagnosed with cancers they get from exposure to toxins during and following a fire.

These toxins are in many everyday items, from electronics to furniture, and are released into the air when burned.

Trevor Towey with Omaha Professional Firefighters (IAFF Local 385) said, even with all the gear and protection firefighters wear, they can still be exposed.

January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

“These toxins can stay on our equipment and get transmitted to the firetrucks,” He said. “When [contaminated equipment] comes back to the fire station, they continue to off-gas these toxins and so we have to take extra precautions to try to prevent that.”

The extra precautions include things like having an extra set of unexposed gear and taking showers immediately after exposure.

The City of Omaha has been working with the fire department to reduce exposure to toxic chemicals: providing funding for important tools they use to keep toxins away.

“The department recently received a million-dollar grant that the city council actually matched,” Towey said. “Allowing for some early detection and some cancer screenings for all of our firefighters.”

How the City of Omaha is working with firefighters to prevent cancer

According to Towey, the World Health Organization has labeled the firefighter occupation as a Class 1 carcinogenic, placing it in the same category as tobacco and benzene.

He added that the city has helped firefighters by helping to provide equipment that can clean their gear, and encourages as many firefighters as possible to get screened for cancers.

An official proclamation by the city was made Tuesday highlighting the importance of Firefighter Cancer Prevention Month and efforts to support prevention and mitigation.

