More pediatric COVID cases reported by Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department is now reporting eight pediatric cases of COVID-19 that have landed children in the hospital.

Since Midnight on Thursday, another 283 new positive COVID-19 tests were received.

And hospital capacity is continuing to drop. Ninety-one percent of all adult ICU beds at hospitals in the county are currently filled, with all medical and surgical beds at 84% capacity. Twenty-six people confirmed or suspected to have COVID are on ventilators.

Two more deaths were reported on Thursday, both men over the age of 85. One man was fully vaccinated and the other was not. There have been a total of 752 deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County.

