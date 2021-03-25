More pharmacies in Nebraska offering COVID-19 vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A number of pharmacies were already participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to provide vaccinations in Nebraska and an additional 32 have joined the list according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Previously, the following pharmacies were participating:

113 South 4 th St., Albion NE 68620 – Wells Drug

St., Albion NE 68620 – Wells Drug 2409 Box Butte Ave., Alliance NE 69301 – Alliance Community Pharmacy

1401 Silver St., Ashland NE 68003 – Ashland Pharmacy Inc.

501 Court St., Beatrice NE 68310 – Clabaugh Pharmacy

1882 Holly St., Blair NE 68008 – Walmart

510 Linden St., Chadron NE 69337 – Walmart

818 E 23 RD St., Columbus NE 68601 – Walmart

St., Columbus NE 68601 – Walmart 1800 E 29 TH St., Crete NE 68333 – Walmart

St., Crete NE 68333 – Walmart 1003 S Main St. Ste 2, Emerson NE 68733 – Emerson Apothecary

2831 Highway 15, Fairbury NE 68352 – Walmart

3010 E 23 RD St., Fremont NE 68025 – Walmart

St., Fremont NE 68025 – Walmart 1014 G St., Geneva NE 68361 – Weaver Pharmacy

1021 W 14 TH , Hastings NE 68901 – Bert’s Prescription Pharmacy

, Hastings NE 68901 – Bert’s Prescription Pharmacy 3803 Osborn Dr., W Hastings NE 68901 – Walmart

2706 2 ND Ave. Ste A, Kearney NE 68847 – Medicap Pharmacy #8342

Ave. Ste A, Kearney NE 68847 – Medicap Pharmacy #8342 5411 2 ND Ave., Kearney NE 68847 – Walmart

Ave., Kearney NE 68847 – Walmart 133 S 7 TH St., Loup City NE 68853 – Loup City RX Shoppe

St., Loup City NE 68853 – Loup City RX Shoppe 200 Frontier St., Lexington NE 68850 – Walmart

1902 W B St., McCook NE 69001 – Walmart

2101 S 11 TH St., Nebraska City NE 68410 – Walmart

St., Nebraska City NE 68410 – Walmart 2400 W Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk NE 68701 – Walmart

1401 S Dewey St., North Platte NE 69101 – Walmart

201 Pony Express Lane, Ogallala NE 69153 – Walmart

15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118 – Medicine Man Pharmacy

710 West Center Road, Omaha NE 68106 – Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC

825 North 90 th St., Omaha NE 68114 – ViaRx

St., Omaha NE 68114 – ViaRx 317 East Douglas St., O’Neill NE 68763 – O’Neill Family Pharmacy

3322 Ave. I, Scottsbluff NE 69361 – Walmart

1601 Cornhusker Dr., South Sioux City NE 68776 – Walmart

803 Providence Road Ste 101, Wayne NE 68787 – Providence Medical Center

1024 Ave. E Ste 100, Pender NE 68791 – Wisner Apothecary

101 E David Dr., York NE 68467 – Walmart

The newly eligible pharmacies are:

2510 Bellevue Md. Ctr. Dr. Ste 100, Bellevue NE 68123 – The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy

422 5 TH St., David City NE 68632 – David City Discount Pharmacy

St., David City NE 68632 – David City Discount Pharmacy 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island NE 68803 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

500 N Hastings Ave., Hastings NE 68901 – Keith’s Drive In Drug

1221 N Cotner Blvd. Ste 1, Lincoln NE 68505 (Relycare Pharmacy)

5010 O St., Lincoln NE 68510 (Hy-Vee Pharmacy)

5150 Center, Omaha NE 68106 NE – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

1000 South 178 th St., Omaha NE 68118 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

St., Omaha NE 68118 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha NE 68137 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68198 – Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center

2915 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68105 – Kohll's Rx

1429 M St., Ord NE 68862 – Anderson Pharmacy

11650 S. 73 RD St., Papillion NE 68046 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy

St., Papillion NE 68046 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy 412 S 13th St. Ste. A, Tekamah NE 68061 – Tekamah Drug Company

The DHHS said people interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to pharmacies on the list to schedule an appointment.

More from the DHHS:

Nebraska is offering vaccinations based on current eligibility criteria. These include 65 and older, along with frontline essential workers in healthcare, EMS, first responders, teachers K-12, grocery workers, public transit workers, law enforcement, childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, and corrections officers/staff. In addition, some parts of the state are already vaccinating younger ages (50-64 years) in Phase 2A. Most vaccines are administered through other channels than the Federal Retail Pharmacy Vaccine Program.



There is a special emphasis now on teachers and childcare workers. The Biden Administration’s directive for the Retail Pharmacy Program to prioritize teachers and childcare workers can be reviewed here .



Those interested in being vaccinated should check with surrounding pharmacies for scheduling ability as allocations and availability may differ based on demand. Walmart , Kohll’s and Hy-Vee are among pharmacies in Nebraska that currently have public scheduling portals. Individuals can also register on the state site, at Vaccinate.Ne.Gov .



Registration for a COVID-19 vaccine allows individuals to receive updates, scheduling information and follow-up reminders about vaccination, as supplies are made available in their area.



Doses available at pharmacy locations are in addition to the state's weekly allocation of first and second doses being administered by Nebraska's 19 local health departments. Pharmacies are to coordinate with their local health department to help ensure doses are distributed appropriately to currently eligible populations as supplies are available.



DHHS continues to share COVID-19 and vaccine information via its Coronavirus website , as well as Facebook and Twitter.



The DHHS COVID-19 information line is available to help answer questions on COVID-19 or vaccination. Available by calling (531) 249-1873 or (833) 998-2275, the line is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Call volumes may be high and patience is appreciated.



Frequently Asked Questions



Nebraska is committed to ensuring access and care to its residents as we navigate the pandemic.



Who can currently get a vaccine in Nebraska?



Those 65 and older, along with frontline essential workers in healthcare, EMS, first responders, teachers K-12, grocery workers, public transit workers, law enforcement, childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, and corrections officers/staff. As of last week, local health departments transitioned to vaccinating Phase 2A, which includes individuals age 50-64. Some parts of the state are already vaccinating younger ages regardless of jurisdiction based on allocations and availability. Check with surrounding pharmacies for scheduling availability as allocations may vary.



How to I register for a vaccine?



Please register at Vaccinate.Ne.Gov . Registration for a COVID-19 vaccine allows individuals to receive updates, scheduling information, and follow-up reminders about vaccination as supplies are made available in their area.



What should I do as I’m waiting for a vaccine?



Please exercise basic precautions. These are the best defense against COVID-19 while vaccine supplies are limited. You can be #BigRedResponsible by wearing a mask, watching your distance, washing hands often, staying home when you're sick, and avoid the ​3Cs – crowded places, close contact with others, and confined spaces. Each of these are critical to preventing infection and controlling spread as much as possible.



What information do I need to register?



You will need to provide your name and contact information, date of birth and answer health questions. These are used to help determine priority group eligibility. Any information entered is strictly confidential and used solely for this purpose.



What if I need help registering?



Friends, family and caregivers are encouraged to assist others with vaccine sign-up. The DHHS Information line can assist those with limited technology, language or Internet access. It is available by calling (531) 249-1873 or (833) 998-2275. The registration site is available to Nebraska residents only.



Why do I need to receive two shots?



Those receiving a first dose are reminded a second dose is needed to complete vaccination. Research shows having the two shots provides the best protection against COVID-19 symptoms and potential complications.



Is this information available in Spanish?



A Spanish version of the registration website is available.



How effective are the vaccines?



Each of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines had 100% efficacy against COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. In phase three clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine had 95% efficacy and the Moderna vaccine had 94% efficacy in preventing any severity of COVID-19. Both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses. A phase three clinical trial showed the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals vaccine had 100% efficacy at preventing any severity of COVID-19 (while being studied in regions with new variant strains of COVID-19), and only requires one dose.



Are there side effects after being vaccinated?



Mild side effects like a sore arm and fatigue are some of the most common symptoms with COVID-19 vaccines. While many people will have no symptoms, others may experience headaches, chills or a fever. These side effects are normal and a sign your body is building protection and you should be feeling better within a few days.



Where can I find more information?



DHHS continues to share COVID-19 and vaccine information via its https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx , as well as Facebook and Twitter. The DHHS COVID-19 information line is available to help answer questions on COVID-19 or vaccination. Available by calling (531) 249-1873 or (833) 998-2275, the line is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Call volumes may be high and patience is appreciated.



