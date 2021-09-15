More than a dozen people arrested in catalytic converter theft probe

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Fifteen people have been arrested as part of investigations into catalytic converter thefts around the metro and surrounding areas.

The arrests were made by the Omaha Police Department Auto Theft Unit with assistance from the La Vista Police Department and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the investigations began in February 2021 and are still ongoing.

Authorities said the following people have been arrested as part of the probe:

Micah Freeman, 39

Elliott Freeman, 35

Jamie Kraus, 36

Nickolas Kiger, 34

Amber Fox, 26

Christopher Kussman, 33

Rodney Farley, 55

Joseph Taft, 39

Anthony Martinez, 34

Miranda Martinez, 40

Jonathan Prokop, 52

Adam Boeka, 37

Samuel Tague, 42

Cierra Tague, 32

Christian Isla, 42

Police ask that the public contact them at 402-444-5590 if they have any information on anyone who may be involved in similar crimes. Tips leading to the arrest of catalytic converter thefts are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips to help avoid the theft of your catalytic converter:

Park your vehicle inside a secure garage, secured yard, or parked in a way to prevent access to the undercarriage (especially for fleet vehicles).

If parking in a driveway, be sure to have motion lights or continuous lights illuminating your driveway as a deterrent. If available, be sure to park in areas that are covered by video surveillance.

Mark or engrave your vehicle’s catalytic converter with the vehicle license plate or VIN number, or with brightly colored, high-temperature paint. This will help law enforcement track a converter back to your vehicle in the event of a theft

