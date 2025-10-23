MORNING LIFT: Alzheimer's research, treatments, concerning trends and everything in between

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Jessica Duncan, Program Director for the Alzheimer's Association Iowa chapter.

Duncan has more than a decade of experience in healthcare and memory care. She is a huge advocate for caregivers across the state. As program director for the Alzheimer's Asscoiation state of Iowa, she helps coordinate 65 support groups along with more than 250 free, community education events. She is speaking at one of these events coming up that shes describes as a must for all caregivers. It's happening at the Mid American Center in Council Bluffs on November 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to learn more about that.

Both Duncan and Zach have family connections to Alzheimer's and dementia. She was able to get Zach more involved with the Alzheimer's Association Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer's, where he's served as the emcee for the last three years. Duncan described these walks across the county as the largest support groups of the year. All ultimately to one day find a cure.

In the video above:

