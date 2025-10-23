MORNING LIFT: Alzheimer's research, treatments, concerning trends and everything in between

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Jessica Duncan, Program Director for the Alzheimer's Association Iowa chapter.
Duncan has more than a decade of experience in healthcare and memory care. She is a huge advocate for caregivers across the state. As program director for the Alzheimer's Asscoiation state of Iowa, she helps coordinate 65 support groups along with more than 250 free, community education events. She is speaking at one of these events coming up that shes describes as a must for all caregivers. It's happening at the Mid American Center in Council Bluffs on November 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to learn more about that.
Both Duncan and Zach have family connections to Alzheimer's and dementia. She was able to get Zach more involved with the Alzheimer's Association Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer's, where he's served as the emcee for the last three years. Duncan described these walks across the county as the largest support groups of the year. All ultimately to one day find a cure.
In the video above:
- Duncan tells us hundreds of Iowans are now receiving IV Infusion treatments to help slow Alzheimer's down.
- These FDA approved treatments are Lecanemab (Leqembi) and Donanemab (Kisunla).
- Duncan tells us about an interview she had with a woman on one of the treatments and says, "You couldn't tell any difference between her and me."
- The next step is making it even more available.
- Early detection is crucial — right now the treatments only benefit those in the early stages.
- Bloodmarker tests could play a major role. She tells us they're expected to be fully covered and available by early 2026.
- She tells us important things you can do or should know to improve your brain health.
- Duncan tells us who is most at risk for Alzheimer's and dementia.
- We hear her family's story.
- Her father died at 58 years old from frontotemporal dementia with primary progressive aphasia.
- How much more difficult it was to navigate because he wasn't medicare age.
- It's a concerning trend. By 20230, it's projected that 3.9 million people between 30 - 64 years old will have Alzheimer's Disease.
- Duncan says Alzheimer's research is about 20 years behind cancer research.
- She tells us how prevalent Alzheimer's is in rural communities and how difficult it is for them to find care.