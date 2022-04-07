Mothers in Council Bluffs struggle with lack of childcare options: 'It was heartbreaking'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Finding quality child care is a struggle for most parents. Businesses say it's an obstacle to finding and keeping good workers.

That's why the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce wants to uncover the costly effect child care issues have on area businesses.

For mothers in the area, it's a struggle to balance their personal and professional lives.

"It's starting to impact my production with work to the point where they are like, 'Hey you need to figure something out or we have to take the next action,'" Ashley Maddox said.

Maddox works from home and takes care of a two-year-old.

"Daycares, they either are charging over $200 a week, they're full, there's just no availability whatsoever," Maddox said.

Mom of two, Fran Parr was laid off during the pandemic. Educated with several degrees, she turned down a job offer in August.

"My husband and I consulted about it. I had to say, 'I can't do it.' It was heartbreaking," Parr said.

Anna Hunter saw it firsthand. A fellow mother, she also operated an in-home childcare business for five years.

"Moms have to turn down promotions, they have to leave jobs, maybe take lower-paying jobs," Hunter said.

All women are examples of how the state suffers economic losses. They are mothers who are struggling with finding affordable child care options. Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce's Alicia Frieze is looking at the local impact by getting input from businesses.

"According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, child care actually affects Iowa economics over $935 million and local businesses, due to absences and turnovers, are actually affected over $700 million," Frieze said.

It's all part of an effort to get more women in the workforce and care for their children.

"We love our families, but there is a personal satisfaction in doing a good job. Seeing something from start to finish. From realizing you had an impact in shaping it and realizing you have economic values," Parr said.

If you want to take the survey, click here.

