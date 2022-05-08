Motorcycle collision with truck leaves two people in critical condition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a motorcycle collision with a truck that left 2 people in critical condition Saturday night.

The motorcycle driver has been identified as 28-year-old Cody Dvorak and the passenger is identified as 27-year-old Brandi L. Stuart. Both are Omaha residents according to an email from police.

According to authorities, officers responded to the crash at 8:30 p.m. in the area of 60th & Frederick.

A 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound on 60th St. when it ran into the back of a southbound 2001 Ford F150. The rider and passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle, according to police.

Dvorak was transported to Nebraska Medicine and is in critical but stable condition with a severe leg injury.

Stuart was transported to Bergan Mercy and is in critical condition with massive internal injuries and bleeding.

The driver of the Ford F150 was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.