Motorcycle world record attempt through walls of flame in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — During the Bikes on the 100 Block event in Council Bluffs on Thursday there was a world record attempt.

FMX racer and performer, Scotty Miller, also known as “Scrub,” tried to smash his Harley-Davidson motorcycle through 15 walls of fire.

It was a success!

Bikes on the 100 Block is an annual event that brings out around 5,000 to 6,000 motorcycles on the third Thursday of May, June, July and August in Downtown Council Bluffs.

