OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and Jeep on North West Radial Hwy and Hamilton Street on Monday night.

3 News Now was on the scene and confirmed the patient was transported to Nebraska Medicine.

Authorities are working to notify the next of kin at this time.

This is a developing story.

