Motorcyclist dies in crash late Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police, a 33-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash late Thursday.

Officers were called to Abbott Dr and Gallup Dr for a personal injury accident with a person pinned under a vehicle around 11:30 p.m.

The investigation found that a motorcyclist traveling north crossed into southbound traffic at Riverfront Dr and struck a Nissan Rogue that was traveling south.

The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Thomas Hostettor, died at the scene.

Speed is being investigated as a potential factor.

The driver of the Rogue was uninjured.

