Motorcyclist killed in Millard crash identified as 21-year-old Logan White

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Omaha Police Department, "The Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. Officers responded Friday morning shortly before 11 a.m. to the intersection of Millard Avenue and Q Street for the crash.

Crash investigators determined the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, identified as Samuel Courts, 72, was turning from northbound Millard Ave to westbound Q St when a rider of a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the side of the pickup truck. The helmeted motorcyclist, identified as Logan White, 21, was taken to CHI Bergan Mercy where he later died. Mr. Courts was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time."

Adding, "This is the 43rd fatal crash of 2024 investigated by our agency."

