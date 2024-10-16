Mount View Boys & Girls Club given $20K as part of national 'Teen Center Refresh' program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time, an Omaha area Boys & Girls Club is part of a national makeover program, where teens get to pick permanent prizes.

The Aaron’s Company, a national lease-to-own retailer, operates the Aaron Foundation, which selected Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands’ Mount View center for a $20,000 pick-me-up.

On Tuesday, the member-picked improvements were being installed: with a big reveal set for Wednesday.

We won’t spoil the specs of the revamped center just yet, but Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands Chief Development Officer Elizabeth Donner applauded the choices made by young neighbors.

“I think our teens made some really smart decisions when it came to what they were gonna pick,” Donner said. “But they were also really thoughtful. There's some entrepreneurship stuff, with some hot dog machines, a cotton candy machine, an ice cream machine... where they're going to try to sell those at a concession stand here at the school to try to make some money as well."

Not all the new improvements are investment-based. Other selections emphasize convenience, activity and leisure. Aaron’s Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall emphasized that the Mount View teens settled on some unique big-ticket elements that stood out from the 62 previous Teen Center Refreshes.

“When we saw the list for what they chose for their teen center, once again it was another opportunity for us to go ‘look at how unique and different this teen center is from any of the others that we’ve done.’ ”

Aaron’s has been partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 2015. Mount View was selected for the program in part due to the close proximity to an Aaron’s location, which meant the company’s own workers could help with assembly and installation.

“These teens were empowered with a $20,000 budget to pretty much dream big. Figure out what they wanted to do with their teen center, how to make it more fun for them, how to make it a safe environment, a second home if you will.”

KMTV will return to the Mount View Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday when teens see the new features for the first time.