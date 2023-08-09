Move to new Douglas County Youth and Family Support Center will now take longer than originally planned

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday's public hearing included concerns for capacity, testimony from families impacted by juvenile crime and even the financial aspect of having two facilities built, but the Douglas County Board of Commissioners vote means the opening of Youth and Family Support Center is delayed.

"It's my contention that we need more time, to implement any strategy related to transition or closure of a functional DCYC," said Mike Friend, Douglas County Commissioner for District 7.

The resolution up for a vote would mean that the current Douglas County Youth Center (DCYC) would have to maintain 54 youth for a minimum of six consecutive months before the new facility would open.

"I can't personally say I am confident that by November 1, when we were supposed to start the transition that we will be at the around 52 or less for an operating capacity," said Roger Garcia, Douglas County Commissioner for District 1.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said this is a matter of public safety.

"I talk to victims families, I talk to parents of youth who commit crimes, I talk to foster parents and they tell me 'Don there needs to be consequences.' And at least initially these young people sometimes they need to be detained," Kleine said.

But not all commissioners were on board with the proposed resolution. Some mentioned the plan of transition that was voted into action earlier this year.

"We had our May 23 resolution, that went until the end of the year. It didn't say close it tomorrow. It didn't say open the doors to the new facility tomorrow. We took a step back and we said let's transition and here's how we are going to do it," said Mary Ann Borgeson, chair, Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

"Don't pass this today, we still have time and again I tell if we are not there, you that I will join with you in extending until we get there. But we hold true to this, we get there," said Chris Rodgers, vice-chair, Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

But ultimately the resolution passed, with an amendment that got rid of the 54 youth figure. This means DCYC must maintain the operation capacity of the new center for 6 months until the facility would open.

The transition was scheduled to start on November 1, with the facility fully opening on January 1, 2024.

