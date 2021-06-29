Moving Forward: Metro Young Latino Professionals Association

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Metro Young Latino Professionals Association (MYLPA) is a group that started in 2008 in Omaha to support young professional Latinos in the area. 3 News Now Anchor Maya Saenz shows how the organization is carrying out that mission

