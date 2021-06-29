Moving Forward: Metro Young Latino Professionals Association
The Metro Young Latino Professionals Association is a group that started in 2008 in Omaha to support young professional Latinos in the area. 3 News Now anchor Maya Saenz shows how the organization carrying out that mission.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jun 29, 2021
