Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series to take place across seven cities this October

LINCOLN, Neb. — A press release from Nebraska Department for Health and Human Services/MLTC Division, released Tuesday evening, announced plans for its upcoming Medicaid listening tour.

Read the press release below.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/MLTC Division will visit communities across the state as part of its upcoming Medicaid listening tour.

“Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series” will take place across seven cities this October, as well as two virtual options. The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected provider contracts and other important updates. After the presentation, time will be reserved in which members of the public can ask questions or give feedback.

“Our listening tour earlier this year reinforced for us the value of regularly hearing from stakeholders,” Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said. “We want to build on that by sharing our vision for the future of the program and hearing from members and providers about their priorities as well.”

The dates are as follows:

Lincoln – Tuesday, October 11, 4-5 PM

Lincoln Public Library, Gere Branch – Meeting Room

2400 S 56th St, Lincoln, NE 68506

Hosted via WebEx, please use this link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] to join, or go to

https://bit.ly/3fLQkKg [bit.ly]

Participants can listen via phone at 1-408-418-9388, meeting number 2489 961 3487

Omaha Public Library, Benson Branch – Meeting Room

6015 Binney St, Omaha, NE 68104

Scottsbluff High School Board Meeting Room

313 E 27th St, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

North Platte Public Library – Meeting Room

120 W 4th St, North Platte, NE 69101

Hastings Public Library – Meeting Room

314 N Denver Ave, NE

