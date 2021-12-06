Watch
Moving Veterans Forward hosts fundraiser for homeless veterans

An Omaha non-profit is practicing good-spirited generosity
Posted at 7:29 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 08:29:02-05

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Non-profit Moving Veterans Forward is partnering with Soldier Valley Spirits to raise money for homeless veterans. The fundraiser includes a silent auction, light appetizers and a coat drive.

Organizers want to raise awareness of veterans in need of a hand.

"You have soldiers, airmen, marines, Navy, that serve 2-3 years and they are homeless. You have career, 30 years plus that are homeless, it's usually one incident in their life whether it's financial, after they get out of the military, they lost their job, a divorce and that family core just gets destroyed," Ron Hernandez, the founder of Moving Veterans Forward said.

