M's Pub owners awarded more than $3M in judgment against MUD and utility contractor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — MUD has been ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in damages for the fire at M's pub in 2016.

Last year, a judge found Metropolitan Utilities District 50% responsible for the explosion and fire.

The judge ruled then that MUD failed to mark underground utility lines in front of the Mercer Building, which houses the restaurant. The lines were accidentally cut by North Central Services worker. That company was also held 50% responsible.

Read the entire judgment here

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.