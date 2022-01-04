Mt. Crescent Ski Area announces transfer in ownership to Pottawattamie County

CRESCENT, Iowa (KMTV) — The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with the Iowa West Foundation and owners of Mt. Crescent Ski Area (MCSA), announced on Tuesday the transfer of ownership of MCSA to Pottawattamie County.

The transition was made official on Dec. 31, 2021.

“This agreement not only supports 4-season recreational opportunities for the residents of our County and beyond, but also expands the preservation of one of the world’s most unique and fragile natural resources, the Loess Hills of Western Iowa. This project is an achievement on multiple levels,” said Mark Shoemaker, Executive Director for the Pottawattamie County Conservation Board.

Korby and Samantha Fleischer, owners of MCSA, showed full support for the move in ownership and reflected on their history with Mt. Crescent.

“We have been lucky and blessed to have the opportunity to operate a popular ski area for the past 13 years and to be surrounded by dedicated staff, wonderful ski and snowboard enthusiasts, and the best volunteer Ski Patrol around. We are confident and excited that Pottawattamie County will protect and expand upon what our family has worked so hard to create,” said the Fleischers.

MCSA will continue to be managed by the Fleischers through the remaining 2022 ski season and Pottawattamie County will take control in the summer of 2022.

Once the transition in management has concluded, the county intends to explore possible recreational developments to the area.

